Metrópolis: la película alemana que anticipó la desigualdad entre ricos y trabajadores

Es considerado un film Arte reconocido como patrimonio de la humanidad por la Unesco. Anticipó desde la ciencia ficción la sociedad distópica.

El filme se desarrolla en el año 2026, en una mega ciudad-estado llamada Metrópolis. Es una película muda del cine alemán expresionista que desde el género de ciencia ficción se adelanta a casi un Siglo a la honda desigualdad social imperante en el mundo actual moderno y a temáticas como el desarrollo tecnológico solo en pos de la super producción.

En otro día del trabajador, en la argentina 2023 con salarios en blanco promedio por abajo de la línea de la pobreza, verla de nuevo merece la pena, ahora recuperada y hasta en color. En un  planeta que comienza a estar amenazado por una Inteligencia artificial y que irá remplazando diversas actividades que realiza el hombre, la obra de Fritz Lang  es una fuerte interpelación sobre a dónde vamos.

Metrópolis plantea una estratificación social muy clara. La sociedad dividida en dos grupos antagónicos y complementarios: una élite de propietarios y pensadores, que viven en la superficie, viendo el mundo desde los grandes rascacielos y paisajes urbanos, y una casta de trabajadores, que viven bajo la ciudad y que trabajan sin cesar para mantener el modo de vida de los de los de arriba.

Indudablemente esta gran desigualdad hace explotar el sistema. Una heroína junto con el hijo del Director de la Mega ciudad de explotadores, se rebelan en una especie de Romeo y Julieta socialista.

Como toda película de ciencia ficción que se precie aparece un científico y el debate ético de para qué se desarrollan instrumentos robóticos , si para el bien o para el mal.

La película alemana tuvo un periplo increíble en su intento de difusión hasta ser considerada patrimonio de la humanidad por la Unesco. A Paramount le pareció muy larga para la época , ya que duraba 1 hora 53 minutos. Comenzó a ser recortada sobre todo por un empresario filo nazi, Alfred Hugenberg, que la adquirió antes de la Segunda Guerra Mundial y la censuró en sus partes consideradas mas peligrosas, hasta que fue sacada de circulación.

 

 

A la llegada de la guerra mundial, se destruyeron los negativos originales, con lo que llevó el film a una reducción a hora y media. En 2010 una versión restaurada del filme, a partir de la copia hallada en Argentina, recuperó 30 minutos que habían sido censurados. 

Un día como hoy, 1 de mayo de 1886, un grupo e trabajadores de Chicago se levantaron en reclamo de una jornada laboral de 8 horas, cuando para entonces superaban las 16 horas . Es recordada como la jornada de los mártires de Chicago ya que hubo una feroz represión. Debieron pasar 33 años , para que la Organización Internacional del Trabajo (OIT) consagrara la jornada de 8 horas diarias y la semana de 48 horas, junto con otros derechos básico para los trabajadores.

En nuestro país,  Juan Domingo Perón dispuso una serie de leyes laborales como el Estatuto del Peón rural, que estableció un salario mínimo y un Tribunal que rige el derecho laboral. El día de hoy habrá discursos formales, alegóricos, y sobre todo mucha complicidad sobre el triunfo de una sociedad distópica.

«No puede haber comprensión entre las manos y el cerebro a menos que el corazón actúe como mediador», dice el slogan de los rebeldes en Metrópolis.

Horacio Caride

 

 

 

 