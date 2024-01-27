Mieli : el “Diplomático”

El presidente volvió. mostrar una ínfula trumpista en sus declaraciones en el campo de la diplomacia. Quizás ni siquiera el país mas poderoso del mundo se atrevió a tanto en términos de agraviar a otros naciones con sus declaraciones. Milei apuntó directo a al figura del primer mandatario de Colombia, Guateo Petro. “Comunista asesino”, fue el regalito que infundió en una entrevista con una periodista colombiana ex CNN, Patricia Janiot,  quien bajó sus pronunciadas pestañas al escuchar el desborde del libertario.