Mientras crece la expectativa por el sorteo del Mundial, Anello dice que nos vamos en octavos

Grabriel Anello polémico. Pronostica una pronta eliminación de la Scaloneta.

En el Mitre Deportivo, Gabriel Anello salió con los tapones de punta contra el equipo de Messi y Scaloni. El conductor piensa que se está sobreestimando el funcionamiento de Argentina, ya que “no está jugando bien”, recalcó.  Sus compañero tomaron distancia de ese análisis, pero Anello insistió y avisó: “el choque va a ser tremendo”, mientras se colocaba un casco en la cabeza.

Anello siempre fue muy crítico de Lionel Scaloni. Desafío a los que creen que la seleccción se encamina hacia un nuevo título y le reclamo que no sean cobardes , ya que que “sería mejor que nos toquen en la primera rueda los mejores”.

Crece la expectativa por el sorteo. La Selección argentina es cabeza de serie e integra el Bombo 1 junto a Qatar, Bélgica, Brasil, Francia, Inglaterra, España y Portugal.