Mientras pasan la motosierra, Villarruel realiza gestos de distensión con gobernadores

Acompañada por Francos tiene la difícil tarea de construir puentes sobre el clima de guerra de Milei. La vice representa algo más que una segunda voz en el gobierno.

El gesto de distensión que realizaron la vice , Victoria Villarruel , y el ministro de Interior : Guillermo Francos, fue como el de socorristas de brigadas humanitarias en medio del flagelo de una guerra . La confrontación permanente de parte de la boca del presidente Milei impide tranquilizar las aguas en medio de un impactante ajuste económico que hace aumentar la escala de la conflictividad social.

Aprovechando los actos recordatorios de la batalla de Salta, la vice y el funcionario acercaron posiciones con un grupo de gobernadores , la mayoría de extracción peronista. La idea es retomar la quebrada senda de Congreso y tratar de reiniciar el camino de la retirada mega ley reformista.

La vice Villarruel trata de frenar la avanzada k en el Senado mientras que Francos se concentra en la Cámara Baja. Difícil , tras el calificativo de “nido de ratas” , brotada por la voraz lengua presidencial.

Operadores cercanos a Villarruel reconocieron a este medio que la titular del Senado está muy activa en su despecho recibiendo a referentes opositores dialoguistas. Sus intenciones son , de arranque, bien intencionadas para que Milei no choque . A la vez , no se ignora que Villarruel guarda para si un impórtate cuota de perfil propio que como fondo de reserva pone todo el tiempo en valor.

En Salta participó de un desfile cívico militar  y se sacó la foto con cinco gobernadores :  Sáenz, Jaldo, Jalil, Passalacqua y Sadir. Mientras el presidente ordenó el rectore de recursos para las provincias y demoniza a gran parte de la “casta”.

No parece ser , en principio, una estrategia donde uno hace de policía malo y otra de policía buena. Los mandatarios provinciales quieren que se restituyan fondos a las provincias, como los del transporte y el Fondo de Incentivo Docente. La vice se mostró de acuerdo con el planteo y les dijo que les parecía bien que se discuta en el Congreso.

Villarruel está flaqueada por Claudia Rucci , designada presidenta del Observatorio de Derechos Humanos de la Nación. La hija del emblemático dirigente sindical asesinado por Montoneros cuida las espaldas de la vice.

¿Es cierto que dentro del gobierno hay dos líneas políticas contra puestas en las formas y objetivos? ¿ Puede Macri, convencido que con Milei no avanza en la fusión , priorizar la interlocución de la vice ?

Son preguntas aun sin respuesta aguardando el ardor de los meses más difíciles…

 