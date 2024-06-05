Mientras se aprobaba una nueva fórmula jubilatoria , Martín Menem propuso aumento de dietas

Entre bambalinas y sin vergüenza. Los jubilados y los pobres aparece en las pulseada de facciones.

Paciencia ¿ cuánta paciencia hay que tener ? . Otra vez, la desconexión con la realidad. Mientras la oposición , en sus diferentes facetas, lograba encorsetar al gobierno en un desgaste político con una nueva fórmula jubilatoria, el titular de Diputados : Martín Menem, tuvo el reflejo de vicios de la casta.

Se corrió la bola que fue él quien bajó la propuesta al resto de sus colegas , de manera transversal , que se subirían las dietas en un 80 % , en tres cuotas. De efectivizarse cerraría en año superando los 2 millones de pesos. La cuestión no es la cifra sino la oportunidad.

En el recinto , avivó el fuego el santacruceño Sergio Acevedo quien graficó como “una vergüenza” la incitativa apoyada por la mayoría de los legisladores.  Exigió , el ex kirchnerista, que se  vaya para atrás con la iniciativa de la paritaria legislativa. Todos se hicieron los distraídos y siguieron la sesión que terminó con el parche de una media sanción para reformular el coeficiente de movilidad jubilatoria.

Sectores opositores, fogoneados por radicales y kirchneristas  , consiguieron un número de votos contundente. La votación salió 160 votos a favor, 72 en contra y ocho abstenciones. Milei adelantó furioso que vetará la posible ley. “Defenderé la caja a veto puro si es necesario”, tuiteó. 

El debate sobre jubilados y pobres se metió en una licuadora de agresiones y peleas de facciones. En palabras del Defensor de la Tercera Edad, Eugenio Semino: “es como darle una remerita a jubilados que en medio del frío , están en musculosa”.

Mucha hipocresía e insensibilidad social. La primera , en casos como el de Cristina que también vetó el 82 % para los jubilados, cuando fue gobierno. Sobre la falta de empatía social del actual gobierno , solo hay que ver la foto de la tardía distribución de alimentos o la frase del presidente que el hambre tendría una solución tan solo con la mano invisible del mercado.

 

Horacio Caride