Milani se quejó de la foto de Milei y Villarruel en un tanque

El ex titular del Ejército sacó pecho y aprovechó para criticar a Petri y al gobierno de Macri.

El ex titular del Ejército César Milani se quejó a través de las redes al ver una de las postales del día: la foto de Milei y Victoria Villarruel en un tanque.

“Aqui están quienes profesan la destruccion del Estado Argentino subidos al TAM (Tanque Argentino Mediano) proyecto diseñado y desarrollado por mi gestión frente a las FFAA. Fruto de un Estado eficiente y preocupado por la Defensa Nacional”, reclamó Milani.

Y agregó: “Durante el corrupto y empobrecedor gobierno Macrista, se paralizó por completo el proyecto y el compromiso adquirido con la empresa quedó suspendido. En la actualidad lo retoman como forma de propaganda política, se ve que Petri aprendió muy rápido la estrategia de la avergonzante ministra Bullrrich, disfrazándose de rambo para publicitar absolutamente todo, queriendo hacer propios proyectos en los que no tuvieron injerencia alguna, simulando y queriendo parecer lo que no es y nunca será, un soldado de la patria”.