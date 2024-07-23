Milei apuesta a administrar la gobernabilidad para prolongar su “primavera” caótica

Algunas de ellas comienzan a señalarle aspectos negativos. Gremios, opositores y mercado en modo “balcón”.

El gran acuerdo nacional, post Pacto de Bases, es un mera ilusión que se va desvaneciendo con el engañoso invierno. Los fríos y heladas se intercalan con simulacros de “veranitos”. El tiempo se conjuga con la política en una carrera de 100 metros. Un día aparece soleado y otro con amenazantes nubarrones. Así es la maestría de la supervivencia de ser un verdadero patriota.

El Consejo de Asesores es un Titanic, con náufragos diletantes, arrepentidos o provocadores de la indignación a flor de piel de un presidente al tiro de un tuit de seguir echando funcionarios. Parece que sobran candidatos al sacrificio. Así se fueron los “traidores” de Spotorno o el empresario textil Teddy Karagozian. Dicen que se abrió un buen espumante. No cabe duda que si pudiera institucionalmente, la vice de Milei ya estaría en Siberia. Por ahora, sigue en Catamarca con agenda particular.

En medio de la locura gobernante, la extrañeza es que el oficialismo logró cierto control de variables que abonan una gobernabilidad evanescente. Baja de inflación y control de la calle, en base a operativos duros, y un sindicalismo esperando el momento oportuno.

Las dudas le saltaron al libertario en el ángulo menos pensado entre sus recetas. El FMI comienza a dudar y a restar apoyos. Al igual que sectores del círculo rojo local, se quejan del retraso del tipo de cambio. El abono de una devaluación, sonante y tajante, es la puja real mientras se fingen otros preceptos de la seguridad jurídica.

¿Alguien pensaba que la Argentina iba a poder salir de esta verdadera trampa mortal? El paciente está en una sala de escape permanente. La salida es ganar tiempo.  Ni más ni menos.  Por otra parte, algunas encuestas comienzan a percibir un agotamiento en las expectativas. Del halagüeño 57 % de imagen positiva en el arranque de la gestión, ya hay conservadores 43% en los últimos sondeos. Y eso que ajuste motosierra aún no se puso en la velocidad máxima.

Los próximos dos meses son vitales. Se sabrá si hay oxigeno de financiamiento, si se podrá o no salir del cepo y si, además de bajar la inflación (no es poco), existen argumentos de resurgimiento de una plataforma productiva que permita crecer a tasas razonables en 2025.

Ah, por cierto, el año que viene la LLA debería demostrar ser algo parecido a un partido con aspiraciones electorales solidas, unidos o no al PRO, y no ser tan solo un ejército de Minions entre la confusión y el más absoluto desconcierto.

Horacio Caride

 