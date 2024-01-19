Milei casi se queda varado en Alemania: Karina tuvo que frenar el avión

La hermana del Presidente se plantó y exigió que se suban todos los integrantes de la comitiva.

EL viaje de regreso de Javier Milei y su comitiva a la Argentina estuvo al borde de ser noticia. El Presidente no se quedó varado en Alemania solo por algunos minutos. Ocurre que el avión que lo llevaba de Zurich a Frankfurt salió con más de media hora retraso y había muy poco tiempo para hacer el vuelo de conexión a Buenos Aires. Un problema frecuente que le ocurre a miles de viajeros, pero no a los presidentes.

El deseo de sobreactuar el ahorro impulsó a Milei a viajar en una aerolínea comercial, con los riesgos que eso implica. Aunque es uno de las mejores aerolíneas del mundo, Lufthansa tuvo un percance.

Cuando llegaron a Frankfurt, según cuenta el periodista Román Letjman, el avión que salía para Buenos Aires ya estaba en la pista, a punto de despegar. La empresas dispuso una minivan para trasladar a Milei y los funcionarios que viajaron en Business, pero faltaban los custodios, el traductor, y el médico presidencial, que habían viajado en económica.

El Presidente no quería esperar pero Karina se plantó y le dijo a los empleados de Lufthansa que no se iban sin el resto de la comitiva. Y así fue. En ese momento, el termómetro marcaba 5 grados bajo cero. AL final, se subieron al avión y llegaron a Buenos Aires.

 