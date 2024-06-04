Milei chicaneó al periodista que se hizo famoso por los cruces con Adorni

“¿Cómo anda, ‘señor domado’?”, preguntó el Presidente en la sala de conferencias.

Javier Milei asistió este martes, de manera imprevista, a la sala de conferencias y dialogó con los periodistas acreditados. Ocurrió justo antes de la habitual conferencia de Manuel Adorni.

El episodio que más llamó la atención fue que Milei chicaneó a un periodista, conocido en redes por sus cruces con el portavoz en sus conferencias matutinas. Se trata de Fabián Waldman, de FM La Patriada.

“¿Cómo anda, ‘señor domado’?”, preguntó el Presidente al darle la mano a Waldman, entre risas. “¿Cómo le va?”, respondió el periodista.

Mientras avanzaba con los saludos en esa fila, Milei redobló la apuesta: “Te hiciste famoso de tanta doma”. Y Waldman respondió, dando por finalizada la breve interacción: “No fue por mi culpa, Presidente”.