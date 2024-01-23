Milei compra gobernabilidad y cede parte de sus sueños de control total del ajuste

Los cambios introducidos en la Ley Ómnibus abren una posibilidad al oficialismo de conseguir la media sanción.

Los kirchneristas tienen una frase irónica por estos días de cabildeos entre gobierno y sectores dialoguistas. “Hay dadores voluntarios de gobernabilidad por el Congreso”, dicen jactanciosos desde la resistencia.

Lo cierto es que en política local la gobernabilidad es un bien escaso desde 2001 a esta parte. El nuevo presidente es un personaje sin partido sólido detrás. Su organigrama de ordenamiento institucional parece estar en una escala muy lejana a otras urgencias, como bajar la inflación. Hace unos días le dieron como premio consuelo la presidencia de la LLA al atrevido consultor financiero Ramiro Marra.

No está nada mal que el líder libertario se haya dado cuenta o lo hayan persuadido sobre que en política el “Todo o Nada”, es a la larga una metodología de costos altísimos para todas las partes interesadas en una democracia.

Ahora, debe esperar los tiempos del parlamento e inclusive que sectores opositores dialoguistas quiera profundizar operativo lija sobre la motosierra inicial. Los gobernadores avanzaron sobre la idea de un ajuste más equitativo entre las provincias y la Nación. Vuelve a ensancharse el impuesto a las ganancias , un impuesto apuntando a la clase media que es coparticipable.

No está nada mal que el líder libertario se haya dado cuenta o lo hayan persuadido sobre que en política el “Todo o Nada”, es a la larga una metodología de costos altísimos para todas las partes interesadas en  una democracia.

 

Una cuestión importante que el gobierno debió ceder fue su plan privatizador de YPF. Se supone que Aerolíneas, cuyo destino está escrito en el DNU, correría la misma suerte. Desde la calidad institucional es un avance que se lo haya limitado al presidente con el uso de las facultades delegadas.

Al gobierno le quedan dos caminos: aceptar esta nueva realidad y tratar de capitalizarla como un aprendizaje del ejercicio del poder o encerrase en el capricho e insistir con caminos esquivos. El ministro de Interior, el dialoguista Guillermo Francos, mostró una sobreactuación para quedar matcheando con los sectores duros de la Rosada al decir “si no hay ley, gobernaremos por decreto”. Seguramente el experto colaborador de la casta de Milei conoce los riesgos de incurrir por esa vía sin tener sustentabilidad política.

Seguirá la disquisición sobre si finalmente, de conseguir el 60% de sus pretensiones, Milei conseguirá fortalecerse. ¿Fue lo planeado? Muchos ven en el personaje anárquico un estratega oculto. Veremos…

En tanto, el ajuste a la clase media es una dura realidad: tarifazos, ganancias, y salarios planchados, sin lazos con las paritarias gremiales, serán la verdadera prueba de la paciencia del salto hacia el nuevo modelo.

Horacio Caride

 