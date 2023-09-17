Milei: “Con la vieja no !!”

El libertario sigue su raid de frases disruptivas . Lo opositores van cómo ovejas domesticadas sin poder cambiar el chip de la campaña.

¿Cuál será la próxima frase polémica?  Quizás que Messi es parte de la casta de la FIFA. Ah no,  es cierto que algo parecido ya dijo Luis D’Elia.

Javier Milei sabe muy bien que ha logrado la centralidad política casi sin peinarse . La noticia de que la entrevista que le hizo el polémico periodista norteamericano , Tucker Carlson , llegó a ser visibilízala por mas de 300 millones de personas de todo el planeta, habla  por sí sola de los alcances explosivos del personaje.

En la semana , se metió al hueso con la figura del Papa Francisco y una de sus principales referentes, Dina Mondino , trató de justificarse por sus declaraciones a la prensa británica , apoyando la autodeterminación de los Kelpers, habitantes de nuestras Malvinas.

Para el cierre del espectáculo , Milei apareció en un a caravana en Olavarría , paseándose con una motosierra encendida. Los pocos fans que lo rodearon , festejaron el sketch cual si fueran parte de una tribu de salvajes,

En tanto, los opositores van detrás de sus disparates sin poder cambiar el chip monotemático de una campaña centralizada en un monologuista  imprudente. Hasta existe la especulación de que lo suyo es una estrategia estudiada al detalle. Como sea,  ahí van las ovejas domesticadas de la “casta” sin poder cambiar la música.

La oferta electoral de la rueda de auxilio de Patricia (Melconián)  , parece no enamorar en el comportamiento del electorado . Massa navega por sus aguas empantanadas de anuncios paliativos que parecen llegar tarde a los agujereados bolsillos.

8 de cada 10 votantes de Milei volverían a apoyarlo en octubre y para colmo los que no fueron a las urnas, en las PASO, podrían sumarse a la ceremonia de los vengadores.

Con maestría lo definió el politólogo Luis Tonelli: “Milei es un embarazo de 22 años del que se vayan todos”. La criatura está pujando por nacer.  ¿Será Chucky o el loco asimilará una pizca de sensatez?

A no extrañarse que en los próximos días Milei quiera proponga eliminar el Día de la Madre y todos atrás estemos repitiendo : Milei, con la viaje no!!”.

Horacio Caride