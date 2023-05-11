Milei con un fallo a favor en su marca capital

El partido Libertario de Javier Milei ya tiene personería jurídica en capital federal. El fallo de la Jueza Servini de Cubría reconoció la personería jurídica de dicho espacio político. Desde el partido de Milei celebraron la noticia previo al cierre de la presentación de las candidaturas , que será el próximo 25 de mayo. El fallo los autoriza a operar dentro del distrito porteño. El presidente del partido libertario CABA, Nicolás Emma, aseveró que el partido Libertario se mantendrá vigente “sin importar los resultados”.