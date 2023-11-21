Milei cortó una entrevista para hablar con el Papa Francisco

Javier Milei estaba grabando una entrevista con Jonatan Viale, Pablo Rossi y Luis Majul cuando llamó el Papa Francisco. La futura canciller Diana Mondino entró al lugar y se cortó la entrevista, que se emitirá esta noche a las 20:30.

Milei tomó el teléfono y habló con el Papa delante de los tres periodistas.