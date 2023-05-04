Javier Milei defendió la decisión de Alberto Fernández de comprar un nuevo avión

“No se lo lleva a la casa…. quien sea el próximo presidente lo va a usar”, dijo sobre la aeronave.

Javier Milei hace campaña criticando los privilegios de la “casta” pero llamativamente defendió la decisión de Alberto Fernández de comprar un nuevo avión presidencial. El economista justificó la inversión por “cuestiones de seguridad”. “No se lo lleva a la casa…. quien sea el próximo presidente lo va a usar“, dijo sobre la aeronave en una entrevista con Santiago Fioriti y Nicolás Winazki en el programa “Seamos Buenos”.

El avión elegido, un Boeing 757-256, costó finalmente USD 21.730.000. Pero la operación final demandará una inversión aproximada de USD 25 millones porque el Gobierno ya le entregó al vendedor el viejo Tango 01, valuado en casi USD 3 millones.

Después de varias idas y vueltas, se espera que la aeronave aterrice en Aeroparque en los próximos días.  Cuando llegue al país, el avión tendrá nombre nuevo: ARG 01.
Al margen de la polémica por el momento elegido para comprar el avión, Milei bancó la decisión. “Hay toda una cuestión de protocolos de seguridad… decir que vas a sacar los aviones es una estupidez…”, agregó en la misma entrevista con TN.

¿A usted le gusta?, le preguntaron mientras se mostraban los videos que se filtraron del interior del avión. “Me da lo mismo”, minimizó el economista.

Mirá la entrevista en el minuto 44