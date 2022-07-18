Milei desmintió un encuentro con CFK y habló de “operadores”

Javier MIlei salió a negar rotundamente un encuentro con la vicepresidenta Cristina Kirchner, tal como publicó el diario La Nación. En su desmentida, fiel a su estilo, atacó al medio y al periodista que firmó la nota.

“Aquí los operadores amarillos de La Nación victimizándose… Operaron una noticia falsa y frente a la situación de dejar en evidencia su comportamiento sucio ensucian con la respuesta… Sigan operando para Harry el sucio… cada día se les notan más los hilos… CASTA MENTIROSA”, tuiteó el economista. Y agregó: “El diario en cuestión, en el último tiempo, vive en una continua campaña de difamación… no tienen reparo en mentir y decir cosas de lo más disparatadas si la orden viene de Harry el sucio… Están mostrando ser parte de la CASTA que hunde al país…”