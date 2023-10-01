Milei dijo que LN+ es un “pasquín televisivo”

En una entrevista con Alejandro Fantino horas antes del debate, Javier Milei atacó al canal LN+ al decir que es un “pasquin televisivo” y volvió a cuestionar la pauta oficial. En ese momento, Fantino lo interrumpió y le cuestionó las críticas. “Si encontramos ensobrados los vamos a exponer a la sociedad”, retrucó el liberal.