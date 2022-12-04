Milei dijo que los jóvenes lo siguen porque ya no se dejan lavar la cabeza por la educación pública

En lo de Mirtha se mostró confiado en dar pelea en las próximas elecciones. A la vez irreductible con tejer futuras alianzas.

Javier Milei fue el centro de la mesa de Mirtha con otros invitados como los Pimpinela. El líder libertario dijo que ya tiene ministerios en las sombras trabajando para gobernar el país. Al respecto de cómo ve a sus competidores, tato al kirchnerismo como al Juntos por el Cambio, los consideró “cómplices” de la decadencia Argentina.

La conductora no lo puso en demasiados problemas durante la entrevista. Solo hizo mención a su carácter fuerte que lo dejó mal parado en distintas apariciones mediáticas. Milei expresó que esas imágenes son parte del pasado y que ahora se encuentra mucho más tranquilo.

Sobre por qué lo siguen tantos jóvenes, Milei consideró que estos ya no están manipulados por la educación publica .  Subrayó que al rebeldía es ser liberal y que la pandemia resaltó esos valores ante la intromisión del estado.

Al hablar de sus charlas en sectores del circulo rojo , confesó que suele cobrarla hasta 20 mil dólares. “Me aferro al verde”, ironizó.