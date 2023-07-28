Milei, el candidato de los perros

“Voy a gobernar para los niños pobres y para los niños ricos con tristeza”. Lo había dicho Carlos Saul Menem en sus caravanas del 89. Milei, que parece querer emularlo, recorre el país con el Mileimóvil. El libertario no besa chicos sino perros que le acerca la gente sabiendo que es un amante de los canes. “Para ello también va a gobernar”, les promete a los vecinos. Milei ya contó que en su casa tiene 5 perros que los quiere como si fueran hijos.