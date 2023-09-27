Milei el León domesticado que entró a la embajada de los EEUU

Se peinó , perfumó, y de traje se abrazó al embajador norteamericano. Qué prometió. Similitudes con el Tigre de Anillaco.

Javier Milei fue el primer candidato a presidente que recibió la embajada norteamericana en nuestro país. El libertario se cambió de look para la ocasión. Se peinó su melena rebelde y se puso el mejor traje. El discurso fue el que esperaban en la sede diplomática. Prometió alineamiento ir estricto tanto a los EEUU como al estado de Israel.

Como dice Ricardo Roa , en Clarín: “si hay algo que sacraliza la pertenencia a la casta política es entrar a la Embajada “.

 

“Gracias, diputado Milei, por esta interesante conversación sobre Argentina y EEUU”, escribió el embajador norteamericano ,  Marc Stanley

Al igual que el ex presidente Carlos Menem , pero antes de entrar en el eventual ejercicio del poder, Milei es un candidato mutante. Su rebeldía con los jóvenes desencantados del sistema , tiene como contrapartida a un dirigente domesticados , previsible y amoldado a la casta , como fue el acto que le organizó el gastronómico , Luis Barrionuevo.

Menem había ingresado al poder de los 90 , como una suerte de caudillo del interior que con su melena la viento prometía “salariazo” y revolución productiva. Tras un primer plan fracasado con el holding Bunge y Born dio un volantazo hacia las relaciones carnales con los EEUU.

En el caso de Milei su “rebeldía ” se relaciona con prometer acabar con el estado , sus ñoquis y un plan dolarizador , del que una mayoría de especialistas creen insostenible.

Por otro lado, la necesidad de tener equipos viene gestando un rejunte de sectores provenientes a estructuras que el mismo protagonista califica como responsables de la crisis.

 

 