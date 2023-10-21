“Milei es el más populista de todos y un llanero solitario”

Fue el análisis de las últimas horas del consultor Marcos Novaro. El consultor describió la campaña de Patricia como “fea”. ” Habló como una candidata conservadora en el territorio bonaerense”, agregó. Y sentenció: “en este país hay que tener un pizca de populismo para ganar”.

Sobre el libertario predijo que puede cosechar el haberse apropiado del triunfo tras las PASO con una performance exitista y efectiva.