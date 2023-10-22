Milei escenificó una victoria durante todo el acto electoral pero habría balotaje

Una baja participación repetiría el esquema de la fragmentación en tres tercios . La incógnita abierta quien entra al balotaje.

El libertario tomó el acto electoral como un festejo del día de su cumpleaños, fechas que además la suerte le hizo coincidir. En la escuela que votó, Milei escenificó el triunfalismo. El mismo que tuvo durante toda su recorrida pos PASO. Un conjunto de personas organizadas lo esperaron bajo el éxtasis de la religión libertaria, arrojando pétalos rojos sobre su auto.

Karina, la Jefa, se enojó con los cronistas de medios que quedaron atrapados por los seguidores en una cobertura mas cercana a una guerra que a una votación de un candidato. Hizo muy pocas declaraciones sueltas, metió la solidaridad irrestricta al estado de Israel. De fondo el grito : “ganamos en primera vuelta….la puta….”.

 

 

En tanto, la participación ciudadana de las elecciones primera vuelta quedó muy por abajo del promedio de una elección nacional. Tan solo el 74 % de votantes. Quiere decir que la apatía continúa y ningún candidato despierta pasiones determinantes. Quiere decir que habrá segunda vuelta. Muchas semanas suman incertidumbre.