Milei escuchó toses por todo el Auditorio

El candidato libertario levantó sospechas de un operativo distracción cada vez que hizo uso de la palabra. En la vereda de enfrente calificaron sus dichos de ridículos.

Sergio Massa tosió en varias oportunidades. ¿Habrá sido a propósito? ¿Es cierto que sus seguidores también tosieron al unísono? Esas sospechas las levantó el libertarios en sus primeras declaraciones pos Debate. Fue un forma de justificarse ante su mala performance.

Los dichos de Milei denunciando un complot de toses fue calificado como una ridiculez por varios de los presentes , invitados por Sergio Massa.  Por el contrario,  se relacionó las declaraciones de Milei con sus alucinaciones tales como hablar con los perros muertos.