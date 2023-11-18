Milei fue repudiado en el Teatro Colón

Fue junto a su pareja, Fátima Florez, a ver la ópera Madama Butterfly. Al detectarlo, gran parte del público comenzó a gritarle: “Milei basura, vos sos la dictadura”. En un momento, un violinista tocó la marcha peronista. Fue entonces, que Milei y Fátima decidieron retirarse.

 

 