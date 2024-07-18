Milei hace la clásica jugada de los presidentes: abrazarse a la Selección

El presidente fue arquero, pero en el caso del cántico racista de los jugadores argentinos actuó como un hincha más. La vice fue de las Barras Bravas.

Javier Milei tiene el mismo sueño que todos los antecesores de la casta: ver ese balcón que tantas veces visita para saludar a paseantes ocasionales de Plaza de Mayo, desbordado de fanáticos que clamen a los Campeones del Mundo y América y subirse así a la Scaloneta del triunfo. No hace falta encuestas para saber que los “Muchachos” de Messi son los indiscutibles del país.

Tuvo, el primer mandatario, una estrategia mucho más inteligente que Alberto, ese hincha sufrido de Argentinos Jr,  quien se desvivió por invitar a los héroes de Qatar, convite que fue debidamente desairado. Esta vez, Milei fue en primera instancia con diplomacia. Palabra antagónica a sus modales. Dijo, en declaraciones radiales, que sería un honor recibir a los” titanes “, pero les concedió que fueran ellos lo que creyeran conveniente hacer.

Llegó entonces ese imponderable de ventana de oportunidad que da la política y el fútbol. Se viralizó un video en el que Enzo Fernández y otros jugadores cantan una de la hinchada que hace referencia al origen africano de algunos de los integrantes de la selección francesa y como “combo” un insulto homófobo para referirse a Mbappé.

Primera acción populista de Milei fue echar a un funcionario de Deportes que declaró lo políticamente correcto, de manual, es decir opinar qué seria propicio unas disculpas públicas del plantel y su capitán: Messi. Pidieron el VAR desde la Rosada y Garro se tuvo que irse del gobierno.

Javier se habrá sentido el Dibu por algunos instantes, cuando pasó por sus genitales el trofeo a mejor arquero del Mundial. La cosa no quedó ahí. El presidente reposteó un mensaje que reivindicaba el cántico. de la discordia. El tuit hablaba de “europeos colonizadores” y decía que la canción “dice la verdad”.

Detrás de un buen hincha siempre hay un barra brava. ya entonces apareció Ella, la vice. Redobló la apuesta y a titulo personal pero con la cuenta oficial de titular del Senado, avivó el fuego tribunero. “No nos va a amedrentar por una canción de cancha ni por decir las verdades que no se quieren admitir. Basta de simular indignación, hipócritas”, afirmó a días de una bilateral en Paris entre ambos presidentes.

 

Es posible que un mancha más al León no le haga asumir ninguna auto critica de cómo se vienen manejando las relaciones internacionales e ínter personales entre mandatarios. De cajón el que tiene mayores arrepentimientos, a esta hora, es Enzo, quien deberá a volver a jugar en el Chelsea con sus compañeros inmigrantes africanos. El jugador si pidió disculpas. ¿Serán sinceras o fingidas? Solo el ex River lo sabe pero actuó como un verdadero diplomático.

El balcón de la Rosada, ese espacio que solo aparecía en el imaginario peronista cono de su propiedad privada, ha sido utilizado por otros actores de la historia reciente. Por Galtieri para decir “vamos ganando” en Malvinas, o por gobierno democráticos para agasajar a campeones del Mundo. El genocida Videla entregó el trofeo a Passarella, pero no se le animó a una plaza desbordante. Si los recibió cinco días antes del comienzo del Mundial para hacer una arenga triunfalista.

 

 

En el 86, Raúl Alfonsín abrió las puertas de la Casa Rosada  para que el conjunto liderado por Maradona festejara la obtención del trofeo en México. El líder radical había sido muy crítico sobre el entrenador Carlos Salvador Bilardo en las eliminatorias. No impidió que se disculpara y con elegancia les diera a los  Héroes unos minutos el balcón .

Desde ese campeonato del Mundo a Qatar pasaron gobiernos que vieron el deseo de absorber popularidad con el balcón, esquivo por travesaños y desengaños. Menem supo ver que merecieron también balconear aquellos subcampeones de Italia 90, con el Diego en una gamba.

Llegamos aquí. Milei desea como una movida del rabo de Conan, desde el cielo, qué Messi, el astro que lo sigue en X, autorice la visita de los Muchachos. Uno foto con el Dibu sirve para seguir acomodando los números de las encuestas. Y que viva el fútbol!!!!

Horacio Caride

 