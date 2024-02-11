Milei hizo RT a un tuit contra Lali

Tras su encuentro con el Papa, Javier Milei otra vez hizo una catarata de RT y me gusta. Uno de los mensajes que destacó era contra Lali Espósito, que otra vez se expresó contra Milei de manera solapada.

“La militante kirchneristas Lali Espósito, cobró 350 mil dólares por el Show pero te dice que no cobra del Estado y te llama mentiroso y anti patria a los que votaron a Milei y que no piensan como ella. ¿La banca a Lali Esposito?”, dice el mensaje que difundió el Presidente.