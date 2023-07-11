Milei hizo un papelón en Diputados

Javier Milei nunca se tomó en serio la tarea de diputado. Sortea su sueldo y casi no va a las sesiones. Esta vez fue pero votó con el control remoto puesto. Por eso, votó en contra un proyecto de resolución para homenajear a las víctimas del atentado a la AMIA. Cuando se dio cuenta, mandó una nota pidiendo que le cambie el voto. Pero ya era tarde.

La presidenta de la Cámara de Diputados, Cecilia Moreau, le contestó que “no se puede hacer”, le sugirió que lea el reglamento”.”Nunca vi una cosa igual”, lamentó.