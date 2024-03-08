Milei le mandó un mensaje a Tapia y habló de “mafias” en el fútbol

El Presidente confirmó que los dueños del City “quieren comprar un club grande de la Argentina”.

En una entrevista con Esteban Trebucq, el presidente habló un rato de fútbol, justo en la semana que se reeditaron las internas en la “casta” del fútbol. Sin nombrarlo, le mandó varios mensajes al “Chiqui” Tapia, a quien reconoce como un enemigo.

Dijo que “no permiten la competencia” en el fútbol argentino y que hay “mafias”. Además insistió con la resistencia que genera el proyecto para instalar la sociedades anónimas y permitir el ingreso de capitales extranjeros. “El Manchester City quiere comprar un club grande de la Argentina”, avisó.

Hace algunas horas, Milei había reposteado un mensaje de Nik durísimo contra Tapia y Pablo Toviggino: “Finalmente llegó el día. Les empezaron a perder el miedo. Son la CASTA del fútbol argentino, al que están DESTRUYENDO día a día. Carlos Tevez y el Kun Agüero salieron a cruzar durísimo a Chiqui Tapia y su mano derecha Pablo Toviggino. Chiqui “Mafia” y Pablo “Tobillera”… ¿Cuando viene un “auditoría” seria sobre los negocios de la AFA? ¿Y el VAR? ¿Y LA CORRUPCIÓN DE LOS ÁRBITROS? ¿Y el impresentable de BELIGOY? ¿Los bienes de estos dos muchachos? ¿Y los autos de colección? ¿Y los negociados de los “amistosos” de la Selección? ¿Y las cuentas off shore? ¿Y los testaferros? ¿Y la relación con Sergio Massa? HAY QUE LIMPIAR LA CORRUPCIÓN DE LA POLÍTICA, y también LA CORRUPCIÓN DEL FÚTBOL ARGENTINO. AFUERA”, posteó @Nikgaturro y, rápidamente, Milei lo retuitió con su cuenta personal.