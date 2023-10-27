Milei le pidió a Macri que sea candidato en Boca

Mauricio Macri confirmó que está evaluando ser candidato a vice de Andrés Ibarra, su ex ministro que irá como candidato a presidente. “En la charla de la otra noche Javier me dijo ‘necesito que me recuperes la alegría de ser hincha de Boca’. Milei dice que me votó en su momento”, contó el ex presidente en una entrevista con Eduardo Feinmann.