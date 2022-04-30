Milei no se anima a decirle “corrupta” a Cristina Kirchner

El economista esquivó una pregunta sobre a vicepresidenta.

Javier Milei tiene un límite a su verborragia: Cristina Kirchner.

Jonathan Viale le preguntó una pregunta sencilla, ¿Cristina Kirchner es corrupta?, pero el economista dio vueltas y vueltas.

“Es la reina de los populismos”, dijo. Ante la repregunta, otra vez esquivó la definición: “Es una definición que tiene que dar la Justicia”.

Ocurre que la Justicia hasta ahora no se animó a juzgarla. En el caso Hotesur/Los Sauces, un caso claro de corrupción, los jueces la sobreseyeron en una decisión atípica. Ahora le quedo el caso Cuadernos, también sin fecha de juicio a la vista.