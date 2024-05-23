Milei no se enteró que el Capitán Monasterio sigue en la Rosada

En el Luna Park manifestó su pasión por el Zorro y criticó a la contrafigura de la exitosa y eterna serie. Los impuestos siguen ahogando a la clase media.

El Zorro siempre aparece cuando sale la luna o hay un problema en la grilla de canal 13. Es lo viejo que siempre funciona. Milei , en cambio , es lo nuevo que no sabemos si va a funcionar. Mientras tanto tiene fans como los tuvo el gran Guy Williams, sobre todo en la Argentina.

En su performance del Luna Park, el presidente dijo que se siente identificado con el Zorro desde chico y contrapuso su sentimiento a lo que le generaba el Capitán Monasterio. El gobernador de California, en la ficción, estuvo tan solo 13 capítulos, ya que Wall Disney le dijo que no podía a ver dos celebridades en la serie, ya que su personaje iba creciendo en admiración entre los televidentes.

En el último capítulo , Monasterio acorrala a Don Diego de la Vega , diciéndole  ‘Ahora admite que eres El Zorro o de tu garganta no va a salir un sonido, es tu única oportunidad’;

Imaginemos una situación ficticia actual exigiéndole a Milei la verdad : ¿ Tu eres el Zorro o en realidad el Capitán Monasterio?  El malvado de la serie tenía un fin principal , enriquecerse cobrando impuestos. Milei dice aborrecer la cargas idle estado y por ende en la campaña una de sus principales bandera fue la baja de los impuestos-

Ni bien asumió el nuevo gobierno anunció la extensión del impuesto País, tratando de acotar la compra de dólares ahorro. Lo subió a más del 17 %. Ganancias y bienes personales siguen siendo impuestos corrosivos para los sectores medios.

Milei no tiene antifaz, se muestra tal cual es. Con esa característica ya desorienta a la mayoría que fue sorprendida por su llegada. Es su alma estaría el Zorro pero en su devenir el Capitán Monasterio no para de hacer caja , peleándose con todos. La oposición  navega entre el Sargento García o ser los viejos villanos de siempre.

Horacio Caride

 