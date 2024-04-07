Milei nombró por primera vez sus intenciones reeleccionistas y su hermana lanza linea de LLA en la ciudad

El presidente comienza a madurar que todas sus grandes reformas necesitarían otro periodo. La economia entrará en momentos decisivos a mediados de mayo.

Fue en una entrevista a distancia , que le realzaron en un foro de Paraguay a propósito del lanzamiento del libro de Eduardo Feinmann: 10 Lecciones Para Salir de la Trampa Populista.

“Podría llegar a estar por 8 años más”, deslizó tras entrar en una de sus clásicas peleas con un periodista , en este caso paraguayo. La frase es muy significativa , no tanto por las posibilidades de ese deseo sino por blanquear por primera vez que sus paquetes hiper reformistas no podrían avanzar sin mayor volumen político en las dos Cámaras legislativas.

El proyecto político de Milei encuentra muchos obstáculos , el primero y fundamental como cierra desde lo social . Hasta el FMI se lo está machacando. El otro es de crecimiento interno. La LLA no tiene experiencia en sus cuadros ni despliegue territorial en los distritos indispensables para no depender de las reacciones emocionales de un electorado que hoy está y mañana se da vuelta.

Por eso, Karina Milei, como armadora política, no descarta ser candidata y lanzará este domingo una linea interna del partido en la ciudad de Buenos Aires .

Con Martín y Lule Menem, la misteriosa “Jefe” se presentará en una movida que puso en alerta al PRO, partido gobernante de los porteños. La toma de la presidencia del partido , por parte de Mauricio Macri , puso a los planetas de ambos sectores alineados en el parlamento , pero con una cuadratura organizativa de complementariedad por resolver. ¿ Son aliados o socio ocasionales hasta las próximas legislativas?

Mientras la encuestas sigan acompañando a Milei , el PRO carga con la principal mochila de contradicciones . Los votantes naturales de ese espacio han notado sus expectativas a la LLA.