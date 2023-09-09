¿Milei o Miley Cirus?: Elon Musk elogió al libertario pero luego borró el mensaje

El dueño de X confundió al libertario con la cantante.

El dueño de X (ex Twitter) dio la nota en la campaña de Milei. Al comentar un tuit del periodista Tucker Calrson, que viajó a Buenos Aires para entrevistar al candidato de LLA, Elon Musk dijo: “Sería un buen cambio”, en alusión a un posible triunfo de Milei.

Los libertarios estallaron al ver ese comentario. Y el propio Milei respondió: “You both are more than welcome to come to Argentina next year if we succeed!” (¡Ambos son más que bienvenidos a venir a Argentina el próximo año si tenemos éxito!).

Pero la alegría duró menos de un suspiro. Unas horas después, el empresario norteamericano borró el tuit y agregó otro: “Pensé que estaban hablando de Miley Cirus”.

La entrevista de Carlson a Milei se transmitirá por la cuenta de X del periodista, quien tiene más de 10 millones de seguidores y miles de detractores que lo acusan de xenófobo y de negacionista del cambio climático, entre otros.