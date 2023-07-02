Milei otra vez se quejó de los periodistas

Javier Milei suele cuestionar el trabajo de los medios. En una entrevista en TN, cuando le preguntaron por sus armados en las provincias, el economista de quejó y dijo que le adjudicaron candidatos que no tuvo. “Tenían la información y no la dicen”, lamentó sin dar nombres.

Milei también se molestó cuando le contaron qué hay una biografía suya por salir a la calle: “Que digan lo que quieran, un día de estos van a decir que maté a Kennedy”.