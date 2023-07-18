Milei pasó un mal momento en el acto de la AMIA

Javier Milei tuvo que dar explicaciones en el acto por el aniversario de la AMIA luego del haber votado en contra del día de duelo por el atentado a la mutual judía, hace 15 días.

Cuando se retiraba del lugar, junto a su hermana Karina, un grupo reducido de familiares lo reconoció y empezó a increparlo por su postura en el Congreso.  Milei intentó explicarles cuál era su postura y por qué había votado en contra, pero no lograron ponerse de acuerdo.