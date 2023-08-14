Milei perdió en todos los distritos que había elecciones locales

Es uno de los datos llamativos que dejó la PASO.

El mapa de las PASO dejó varios datos llamativos. El triunfo arrasador de La Libertad Avanza no se trasladó a las elecciones locales. En los cinco distritos que había elecciones a gobernador o jefe de Gobierno, Milei quedó relegado.

En Catamarca, el gobernador Raúl Jalil obtuvo el 54,95% de los votos, seguido por Juntos por el Cambio, con casi 28 puntos. El partido de Milei quedó tercero con apenas 15 puntos.

En la provincia de Buenos Aires, La Liberta Avanza también salió tercero, con casi 24 puntos. Ese es el distrito clave. Kicillof obtuvo 36 puntos y aspira a la reelección. Milei sabe que mejorando los números en el territorio bonaerense tiene serias chances de ir al ballotage.

El otro distrito donde le fue mal al libertario fue en la Ciudad. El candidato Ramiro Marra estuvo cerca de los 13 puntos y quedó muy lejos de los 55 puntos que sumaron las dos listas de Juntos por el Cambio.

En Santa Cruz, la novedad fue la derrota del kirchnerismo a manos de un sindicalista que se alió a Juntos por el Cambio. Y en Entre Ríos, Rogelio Frigerio ganó la interna. El candidato de Javier Milei, Sebastián Etchevehere, ocupada el tercer lugar en la general.