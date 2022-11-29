Milei pone a un peronista como candidato a gobernador en Río Negro

Javier Milei anunció que eligió a Ariel Rivero, actual intendente de la localidad de Campo Grande, como candidato a gobernador en Río Negro, una de las provincias que abre el calendario electoral.

Rivero es peronista y estuvo alineado con Miguel Angel Pichetto. El año pasado fundó el partido Primero Río Negro, por afuera del PJ rionegrino, al que considera “cooptado por el kirchnerismo”.

Milei se reunió con Rivero en Buenos Aires y se sacaron la foto de rigor, para sellar el acuerdo político.