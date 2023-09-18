Milei promete ir a la cancha como presidente

Javier Milei le prometió a Gabriel Anello que aceptará su invitación para ir a la cabina de transmisión de fútbol , em el Monumental. El relator lo invitó para la próxima fecha pero el candidato dijo que no puede en plena campaña. entonces, sorprendió diciendo que irá una vez que gane la presidencia de la Nación. Parece que el hincha millonario se tiene fe. ¿Cumplirá?