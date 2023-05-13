Milei promete llevar una multitud a la Feria del Libro: presenta su libro sobre inflación

El evento está previsto para las 17.30.

Javier Milei será la estrella estelar de este domingo en la Feria del Libro. A las 17:30, en la Sala José Hernández, presentará su último libro “El Fin de la Inflación”. Esa obra expone los fundamentos de cómo eliminar el Banco Central y terminar con el gran flagelo argentino, dos de las principales propuestos del candidato liberal.

El evento contará con la participación especial de un referente del liberalismo, el abogado Alberto Benegas Lynch (h). Y luego el candidato estrella firmará libros.

Como otros eventos de Milei, los organizadores esperan una multitud.