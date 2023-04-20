Milei quedó mal parado con su plan dolarizador

Tras su paso por el Foro empresarial de Llao Llao, el líder libertario quedó expuesto en su falta de explicación de cómo llevaria adelante una plan dolarizador de la economía, de llegar el gobierno. Cuando los miembros del círculo rojo hiieron preguntas quedaron con muchas dudas frente al estrafalario candidato. De hecho, al realizar una votación de quien le gustaría como presidente de los exposiores, Milein quedó rezagado. Trató luego de componer su discurso en lo de Canosa.