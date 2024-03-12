Milei rebautizó a Cristina

En la pelea de balcones de redes, Milei escaló llamando a Cristina : La Reina de la Polenta. Los cruces frecrudecieron cuando Milei fue pillado por sectores k en cuanto al aumento de sueldos de funcionarios del ejecutivo. Tras la marcha atrás del decreto presidencial se dieron con todo.

Al referirse a la intención opositora de generar una fórmula jubilatoria más justa para el sector previsional, Milei la vinculó con las maniobras populistas de la Reina de la Polenta (por Cristina)  . EL mote no es nuevo y estaba colgado en un hit de la redes sociales.

"La Reina de la Polenta" El nuevo Hit que hace enfurecer a Cristina y le sale espuma por la boca cuando lo ve.

