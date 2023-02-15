Milei salió a responder las denuncias contra su espacio con un duro comunicado

Una joven había cuestionado la falta de debate interno y hasta habló de favores sexuales.

A pesar de que deambula por todos los canales de TV, Javier Milei decidió ponerle freno a las acusaciones contra su partido a través de un fuerte comunicado que apunta contra los “militantes ávidos de cargos y beneficios”.

La Libertad Avanza respondió este miércoles, pasada la medianoche, a las fuertes declaraciones de Mila Zurbriggen, presidenta de la agrupación juvenil Generación Libertaria, que cuestionó la falta de instancias de debate interno. Además, la joven aseguró que se privilegia a “mujeres rubias que muestran todo el día su cuerpo en las redes sociales”.

Milei respondió con un duro mensaje. “Agradecemos se hayan retirado del espacio ya que no queremos tener nada que ver con ninguna persona que crea que este movimiento es una agencia de colocación del Estado”, afirmaron los conductores de la alianza. En el mismo escrito, sostuvieron que rechazan a la “clase política que entiende el ejercicio de la política como el acto de repartirse un botín entre militantes y amigos”.

El economista también recibió otra acusación de su exa liado Carlos Maslatón, quien le atribuyó haber realizado un acuerdo con Sergio Massa a través de la incorporación del partido Unión Celeste y Blanco.