Milei se enojó con “Tintureli”, un empresario de medios que hizo campaña en su contra

El Presidente vaticinó que el diario de ese empresario “va camino a la quiebra”. 

Javier Milei sigue indignado con el dueño de Perfil, Jorge Fontevecchia, que había quedado muy expuesto durante la campaña al firmar una columna en la que llamaba a votar en contra del libertario.

“A los más jóvenes les pido que reflexionen sobre el concepto que hay detrás de la palabra “peor” expresado cotidianamente en la repetida frase “peor no se puede estar”. Peor es “más malo”. Al ser un adverbio es una cualidad comparativa, intrínsecamente siempre puede haber un peor como un mejor. Aun en lo malo siempre hay un todavía peor. Si frente a la adversidad tomamos decisiones equivocadas, podemos empeorar las consecuencias en lugar de mejorarlas, de la misma forma que si frente a la adversidad, tomamos las decisiones correctas, por lo menos podremos reducir los daños”, fue uno de los párrafos más llamativos de aquella columna.

En una entrevista con Fantino, Milei no lo nombró pero le puso un nuevo apodo. Ahora es “Tintureli” por una supuesta afición a la tintura. “El diario de Tintureli usa los datos (personales) para mandarte mails. Ya pedí varias veces que no me manden más las cosas del pasquín de ellos, sin embargo me lo siguen mandando”, se quejó.

Por si fuera poco, el Presidente vaticinó que el diario de ese empresario “va camino a la quiebra”.