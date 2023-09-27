Milei se guarda hasta el debate y dejó colgado a la CNN

El candidato de LLA rechazó todas las entrevistas.

Javier Milei decidió bajar un poco el perfil y rechazó en los últimos días varias entrevistas. Sus asesores le recomendaron mantener silencio al menos hasta el primer debate, del próximo domingo en la provincia de Santiago del Estero.

Entre las entrevistas que suspendió, el candidato libertario dejó colgado al conductor de la CNN Fernando Del Rincon. “Menos de un día antes de la entrevista no canceló, no nos dio razón. Algo me enteré que lo iban a guardar diez días”, contó el periodista.

Del Rincon viajó a Buenos Aires para entrevistar a los candidatos presidenciales. Al menos logró interrogar a Patricia Bullrich.