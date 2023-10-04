Milei se molestó con la jugada de Tinelli

El famoso animador recibió el alerta por la cucaracha. Le avisaron que Milei estaba en las cocheras del canal para ir a buscar a su novia Fátima que estaba terminado su pase por el Bailando. Ni lerdo ni perezoso se arrimó al auto del libertario para sumarlo al show televisivo, algo que no estaba pautado.

Se notó el fastidio de Milei, que se negó a prestarse al diálogo. En tanto, ella trató de ayudar a Marcelo par ablandarlo. Todo por el rating… o algo más? .