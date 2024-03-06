Milei se retractó por el champagne Cristal

Pocas veces ocurre que el presidente se retracte y pida perdón. En este caso se fue de boca diciendo que Alberto Fernández almorzaba y cenaba en Olivos con champagne Cristal. Fue en la muestra de Expoagro. Horas después, pidió disculpas ante una queja de Alberto Fernández.

“Me dicen que la información acerca del consumo de champagne en Olivos en la anterior administración era incorrecta”, sostuvo el mandatario. Y en un gesto conciliador, reconoció que “disculparse cuando uno se equivoca es lo que corresponde”.