Milei se siente censurado al igual que Canosa

El líder libertario denunció que no le quisieron alquilar un teatro por presiones políticas. Detalles.

Javier Milei se siente el Canosa de la política.  Tras el episodio de “censura” a la conductora en el canal de los Vila-Manzano, el político anti casta denunció que no le quisieron alquilar la locaciones del Teatro Astral, donde iba a realizar un acto partidario, supuestamente por presiones poéticas del gobierno de la Ciudad.

El líder libertario abonó su teoría a que Larreta lo quiere fuera de competencia , en momentos que otros aliados de Juntos lo ven con cariño , como los sectores cercanos a Patricia Bullrich.

En principio, el Teatro Astral es una empresa privada. ” Me voltean eventos , dijeron del teatro que no aceptaban nuestra seña. Mi hermana por suerte ya arregló con el Broadway”, contó Milei en uno de los medios que denunció el altercado.

 

El jefe de gabinete de Larreta, Felipe de Miguel llamó mentiroso a Milei y opinó que el espacio que integran está en contra de cualquier tipo de censura. El tono de Miguel fue de mucho enojo ante la situación.

En el evento , Milei será acompañado por Domingo Felipe Cavallo , entre otros.

Por otra parte, Milei arremetió contra el gobernador de Jujuy Gerardo Morales , al afirmar que en esa provincia también la habrían prohibido organizar eventos. La previa de la campaña a la presidencial se recalentó.

 