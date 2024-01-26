Mileilandia: días de furia y la dificultad de metabolizar un cambio de época

Milei representa un hastío sobre el status quo. A la vez su personalidad y liderazgo caótico proyecta un cono de sombras.

Días de furia atraviesan los primeros 40 días de gobierno. Un gabinete sin anclaje de identidad gubernamental asiste a un liderazgo presidencial y de su hermana Karina, que ejercen mano dura interna de correa corta para cualquier tipo de disidencia. Así se tuvo que ir el ministro de Infraestructura, Guillermo Ferraro, quien tenía una amplio manejo de áreas tales como Energía, Transporte, Obras Públicas y Vivienda, Telecomunicaciones y Minería.

” Los voy a dejar sin un peso”; “los voy a fundir a todos”, fueron las frases filtradas a la prensa tras la reunión de gabinete. Milei quiere que a los periodistas solo les lleguen los partes oficiales del portavoz Manuel Adorni , que viene con el plus de líneas editoriales.

Ferraro, al igual que el Jefe de Gabinete Nicolás Posse, proviene del Grupo Eurnekián. Al igual que gobierno de Macri, Milei intenta que esos corporativos de empresas privadas hagan eficiente una burocracia estatal que aborrece. Al contrario del macrismo, que fracasó con ese esquema, Milei intenta arrollar con la motosierra. Su ímpetu voraz está chocando con diferentes sectores de la economía que quien absolver lo mínimo posible del duro ajuste en marcha.

A la vez, es muy dependiente de los vaivenes emocionales de Milei el funcionamiento del gobierno. Karina, los ex América y la figura suelta de Patricia son la guardia pretoriana del libertario.

Macri influye desde afuera expectante mientras la cuestionada figura del ministro de economía Nicolás Caputo podría ganar más espacios de poder ante la abrupta salida de Ferraro.

Demasiados ruidos para un gobierno que debería ser muy cauto de la paciencia social del acelere de la crisis y la estanflación reinante.

Los gobernadores estallaron por el apriete gubernamental del “no hay platita” y han dado la señal que “así las negociaciones por la Ley Ómnibus quedan paralizadas hasta nuevo aviso”. De no revertirse esa tensión, la media sanción de diputados deberá seguir esperando ya que los votos están muy ajustados.

El dictamen de mayoría que consiguió transpirando la gota gorda el oficialismo fue confuso y alteró los ánimos de una oposición dialoguista pero no suicida. Hubo gritos en el despacho de Pichetto.  Sturzenegger fue expulsado de una reunión por considerarlo un gurú sin título oficial .

Quizás algunos mandatarios provinciales , sobresaltados, exageran cuando replican por estas horas “ni con el kirchnerismo nos sentimos tan maltratados”. Lo que realmente confunde, del personaje presidente ,es que mañana será otro día de prueba de como escrudiñar cómo quien representa el cambio de época puede metabolizar las otras miradas de una país siempre apunto de romperse. Es deseable que el León adquiera algo de la La polilla de cera, el animal con mejor oído del planeta.

Horacio Caride