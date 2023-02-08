Milman fue corrido definitivamente del entorno de Bullrich

Nombró como Jefe de su campaña a Hernán Lombardi. Fue a pedido de Macri.

El polémico diputado Gerardo Milman vive el ostracismo de estar involucrado en escándalos permanentes. El primer precio que pagó fue haber sido denunciado por una supuesta conversación sobre el atentado de Cristina. A la vez, desde C5N contaron con lujo de detalles sus contrataciones polémicas de asesoras con perfil de modelos.

Hace rato que no se lo ve por los pasillos del Congreso y Patricia Bullrich le soltó definitivamente la mano. Como cierre de puerta, lo corrió de la Jefatura de campaña. En su lugar apareció Hernán Lombardi, a pedido expreso de Macri.

Milman está deprimido y trata de resolver sus cuestiones personales con su esposa. Es un matrimonio afectado por la exhibición de fotos y supuestas relaciones paralelas. Tiene todavía tres años más de parlamentario. Sin apoyo de Patricia, su futuro político es incierto.