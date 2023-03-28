Mirol criticó el rol de presentador de Nelson

“Yo lo quiero mucho a Nelson. Hemos trabajado en radios, hemos compartido medios, pero me parece que hay personas que dan para una cosa y no dan para otra, y no lo veo a Nelson”, arrancó el periodista cuando le preguntaron su opinión por el noticiero del canal de la competencia.