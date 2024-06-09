Mirtha puso en tensión a Francos

Mirtha no se calla nada. En los últimos programas vino manifestando su preocupación por la pobreza y la falta de sensibilidad del gobierno. Eso hizo que hasta referentes k dijeran, en tono de broma, que se está volviendo “peronista”.

Ahora le tocó pasar por la agudeza de la señora televisión al Jefe de gabinete, Guillermo Francos. El funcionario debió sacar cintura ante las insistentes preguntas de Mirtha sobre la salida de Posse.